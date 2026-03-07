Braves Prospect Begins Revenge Tour with Dazzling Spring Debut

With the multiple top prospect pitchers being reassigned to minor league camp, the time had come for Atlanta Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes to make a new impression. After the struggles he endured the last time he wore a Braves uniform, he got himself the confidence-boosting outing he needed.

Fuentes pitched two scoreless innings, facing the minimum while striking out four. The only baserunner he allowed was a hit by pitch againg the first batter he saw. That runner was hosed by catcher Drake Baldwin, helping set the stage for a dominant finish. He struck out four batters in a row swining, including striking out the side in his second frame of work.

He brought some power behind his fastball, averaging between 97 and 98 on the radar gun. His fastball was his primary pitch. Of the 19 pitches he threw to pick up those four strikeouts, 15 were a fastball. The other four were sweepers.

Didier Fuentes is living up to his "Silent Assassin" nickname 🤫



The @Braves' No. 3 prospect strikes out his final four batters in two scoreless innings as his fastball hits 98.8 mph: pic.twitter.com/OzZnIwmVLB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 7, 2026

He tossed 60% of his 25 pitches for strikes. Overall, it was a strong, mostly efficient performance in his debut. Fuentes is the No. 3 prospect in the system as of the recent update of MLB.com's top-30.

It was reminiscent of the outing he had in the Spring Breakout nearly a year ago. He struckout seven across three scoreless innings. Another inning of work, and he likely would have finished with a similar number.

Fuentes didn't face the starters. Let's make a note there. We don't know how he would have done against them. With the little action he has seen above Double-A in his career, it's good for him to get a feel for hitters relative to where he is at in his development. He's been subjected to enough of a beating in his young career.

He was called up as the Braves injury woes piled up. He made four starts, allowing 20 earned runs over 13 combined innings (13.85 ERA). A major killer was the six home runs he allowed. He just wasn't ready, and he needs the time to properly develop. This outing makes for a good stepping stone.

After he was sent back down to Triple-A, he made a handful of starts before seeing his season end due to a shoulder injury. For what it was worth, he was starting to settle in at that level at the time of his injury. In his final two starts, he allowed an earned run over 11 innings pitched.

It's unlikely he breaks camp with the team. It would be in the best interest of his career if he got a few months in Triple-A before even being considered for major league action. If he's carving up that level of hitting, then we can circle back to discussing a call-up.

The Braves head to Port Charlotte for another bout with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.