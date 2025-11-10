Braves Expected to Be Among Top Spenders This Offseason
Last offseason saw the Atlanta Braves choose to be quiet after an early exit in the Wild Card round against the Padres. This time around, it's expected to be different. President Terry McGuirk recently told shareholders that they plan to be a top-five payroll team. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, this would require an increase of about $50 million in their payroll.
We know it wasn't fully quiet last offseason by design. Some deals were reportedly in place, and then fell through. They missed out on certain opportunities to make a splash on the trade market. A key difference this time around could mean they're more aggressive or potentially chasing bigger upgrades. If they want to correct course, it could help.
Last season, the Braves finished 76-86 and seven games back from a playoff spot. It's the first time they missed the postseason since 2017, which was also the last time they finished under .500. Injuries were an issue again, but that wasn't the only culprit. Even when the team was healthier earlier in the season, they had troubles, particularly on offense.
Their record in one-run games was 21-35. They were shut out nine times and only won a handful of low-scoring games. Only a couple of seasons removed from the historic offensive showing with over 300 home runs in 2023, they looked unrecognizable.
Key all-stars simply underperformed, including those who essentially missed no time due to health. While some bounce-back seasons will be needed, it exposed some holes.
They have a few positions to fill, so if they want to make that significant increase in payroll, there is an opportunity to do it. Being willing to spend will help with two positions of need: shortstop and starting pitching.
With the shortstop market being thin, the willingness to spend will make a difference if they're able to get a quality option. Even if it's as simple as bringing back Ha-Seong Kim, that's going to require a willingness to spend.
Shortstop was the position that saw the worst offensive season on the team. For a statistical example, Kim's three home runs were 100% of those hit by Braves shortstops this season. If he has a similar performance to what he had in his 24 games as a Brave, the team is in a much better position.
Another position that struggled at times was the outfield. However, a full, healthy season from Ronald Acuña Jr., as well as a full season from Jurickson Profar, will help.
Starting pitching needs depth more than anything. When healthy, the Braves have one of the better rotations in the game. However, there was a point where each Opening Day starter was on the 60-day injured list all at the same time. Nobody clocked in 30 starts. Just having another reliable option would make a difference. If they're willing to spend, their options open up further.
Many of the top free-agent starters are Scott Boras' clients. They tend to stray away from them, but if they make the move to retain Kim, they may bite the bullet to get starting depth. It's not a guarantee, and there are non-Boras options. However, the only reason this could be possible is this desire to spend. It's not completely unheard of that they sign Boras clients. It's just rare.
While there is talk, they still need to walk the walk. But from how it looks, Alex Anthopoulos has a green light to make upgrades to this team. They have the pieces to compete, so they have the justification to add.