It’s the height of the holiday season. We have reached the night before Christmas. when all through the house, ot a creature was stirring, not even a Mauricio Dubon.

While we are all getting the feeling of an Eli White Christmas, the Atlanta Braves have some shopping left to do. Perhaps some stirring could still be in order.

To their credit, they check off a lot of what they needed during Chanukah. On the second night, they signed Ha-Seong Kim as their shortstop. They also added some relief pitching options during the eight-night window.

However, the time has come for what’s coming on Christmas. There is still some time for some last-minute items that can be checked off the list. A big ticket item that can be highlighted around the open fire and the Christmas tree is starting pitching.

There is an argument that another reliever could be in order, but you can argue they finalized some options over Chanukah. The rotation can take full priority at Christmas.

Some notable starting pitchers, who are still on the market, have yet to find homes in time for the holidays. Perhaps the Braves could take one in.

Framber Valdez is a name that has been coming up recently. Maybe some chatting with Martin Maldonado could help him decide where to go. Zac Gallen and Ranger Suarez are two pitchers who are looking to shake off the qualifying offers and find a place at a dinner table.

It could be that the Braves end up making some calls to see if anyone is up for a new place to celebrate the holidays. This could be a move that helps them find a long-term place every winter. Freddy Peralta continues to be named as an option.

In this case, someone who is currently with the Braves for the holidays wouldn’t be left out in the cold. Milwaukee would be taking them in. They can mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet while they are rockin' around the Christmas tree.

All they ask is that they make sure their grandmas don’t get run over by a reindeer. Whether it’s from Santa or general manager Alex Anthopoulos, there are plenty of avenues for a last-second addition to the Christmas shopping list and, in turn, an extra seat being made at the dinner table. With this addition, everyone will simply be having a wonderful Christmas time.

