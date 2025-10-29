One Braves Player Receives One Vote in Bleacher Report's All-MLB Team
The Atlanta Braves' lackluster 2025 season reflects the results of who has received recognition at year's end. Bleacher Report released its All-MLB Team roster, and only one Braves player received a vote. Matt Olson received one vote for the honor at first base.
Of the six total voters, the other five went to Athletics' rookie phenom Nick Kurtz. While Olson undoubtedly had a strong year, Kurtz played out of his mind in his effort to burst on the scene. If there were a Second Team, the Braves' first baseman might have been able to get it.
While Olson missed out, the fact that he got a vote is reflective of the season he had. He was an All-Star who kept his Iron Man streak alive for 162 games. He took home the Fielding Bible Award and looks to be on track to win a Gold Glove.
He finished his 2025 campaign batting .272 with an .850 OPS, 29 home runs and 95 RBIs. It's certainly worthy of a vote. It just isn't Kurtz's .290 average, 1.002 OPS, 36 home runs in 117 games.
On the surface, it might be surprising that no other Braves players received votes. After all, Chris Sale, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Drake Baldwin all received finalist nods for the official All-MLB Team. However, keep this in mind. There wasn't a ballot, and there is no list of finalists.
These guys likely aren't finishing with the All-MLB honor either. Sale is already a surprise being on the ballot at all after missing two months of the season. When competing with All-Stars who played full seasons, it's hard to stand out, even if you were that good.
There are still other honors to win and have been won. Acuña has been named the Players Choice Awards' NL Comeback Player of the Year, and Baldwin was their choice for the NL Outstanding Rookie. Both can still receive the main version of those awards in the coming weeks.
Sale is probably out of luck here, unless he is a surprise National League Cy Young Award finalist. There are three finalists for each league, as opposed to five spots that could go to pitchers from either league.
The fact that the Braves have multiple players as winners or finalists for anything after a 76-win season is already not too shabby. Most teams in their spot usually come out with nothing. Next year, if they have a turnaround, their roster will be back to being in better standing for award season.