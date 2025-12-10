What Latest Winter Meetings Buzz Reveals About Braves Efforts

The Atlanta Braves had some big Winter Meetings buzz as the annual event winds down. According to The Athletic, they explored the price point for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz before he signed with the Dodgers this week. They were also interested in Detroit Tigers' free agent Kyle Finnegan, but he ultimately re-signed. They could still be in the mix for Robert Suarez.

Even with Raisel Iglesias re-signed, they were willing to check in. However, a key issue that got in the way, per the report, is the qualifying offer. He had been tendered a qualifying offer by the Mets, and they'll gain a draft pick from the Dodgers as compensation for losing their longtime closer.

The report added that if they were to forfeit one of their draft picks, it would likely be for a starting pitcher or a position player. Their interest in certain top options with a qualifying offer attached to them was reportedly unclear. However, a move to sign one of them could still happen.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Based on how things are playing out, it doesn't seem likely they'll make a move by the end of the Winter Meetings. It's par for the course for them as of late, but there was curiosity if things could be different this year.

While some will be frustrated by this, this decision is in line with how they have been saying they would approach the offseason. Starting pitching and a shortstop (or perhaps some other bat, potentially) are higher on the priority list. Since they're a higher priority, they're going to save assets to make moves for players at that position.

Keep this in mind: Suarez isn't off the table yet. They could still go get that impact reliever, and there is a good argument for it as well.

Joe Jimenez isn't expected to be counted on. Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley had their club options declined. Both are still available. Maybe one of them will be re-signed in the end. But that's not a guarantee either.

That being said, two of the biggest issues they faced last year were finding innings due to injuries and getting that big hit to put them over the top in games. Remember, this is a team that was 21-35 in one-run games and used 19 different pitchers as starters. Getting that situated would take pressure off the bullpen.

The Braves might also have some solid fallback options, as Walt Weiss put it on Tuesday. Grant Holmes and Reynaldo Lopez could be options for the bullpen. Both have shown success in that role. Both would prefer to be starting pitchers. However, there are only so many spots in the rotation. Four of them are arugably filled, and they want to add another starter. They could be the odd men out.

But there is an opportunity to fortify the bullpen with their services. They can also pitch multiple innings in an outing for this team. That takes even more pressure off the bullpen if there are nights when they can just finish off the two or three innings.

So, an important takeaway is that the Braves are willing to make the move. They're showing interest in big names, which really wasn't the case, at least this early in the offseason. That being said, they're being strategic

Many won't like that they're being strategic. However, if they end up making that big move, those same people who are critical will magically get over it. That is smoke. We'll see if there is ultimately fire.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI