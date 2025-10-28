Braves Give All-Star Permission to Play Winter Ball, Aims to Play in WBC
NOTE: The source for this story was published in Spanish. All quotes and information have been translated as accurately as possible for this story.
Atlanta Braves all-star outfielder is back to work down in his home country of Venezuela. According to El Emergente, a Venezuelan baseball news outlet, he's received special permission from the Atlanta Braves to participate in winter ball.
After a season where he missed significant time due to injury, it would be surprising at first that the Braves aren't choosing to have him rest up. However, the upcoming World Baseball Classic is seen as the reason they made the call to let him play.
"Major League Baseball teams prefer that their players have special preparation if they are going to play in the Classic," Director of Baseball Operations for the La Guaira Sharks, Jimmy Meayke, said. "Ronald wants to play it."
When he's expected to arrive for winter ball play is to be determined. However, the ideal target is sometime in December.
""As close to the [World Baseball Classic] as possible," Meayke said. "Even in the postseason."
Acuña participated in the last World Baseball Classic ahead of his historic MVP season in 2023. In five games, he batted .222 with a .564 OPS, no home runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. It wasn't quite the preview for what was to come that season, but it was part of the ramp up regardless.
Venezuela went a perfect 4-0 in Pool D play, advancing to the quarterfinals, the first round of the knockout stage. They lost 9-7 to the United States. Venezuela officially finished in fourth place.
Following his participating in the WBC, Acuña hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases. He became the fifth of six members of the 40-40 club, and he became the first to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season.
This year, he's coming off his fifth All-Star appearance. His late arrival saw a hot enough start that he was voted in as a starting outfielder for the game in Atlanta. He was originally supposed to participate in the Home Run Derby, but Matt Olson subbed in for him out of precaution.
In 95 games, Acuña finished with a .290 average, a .935 OPS, 21 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases. A low number of stolen bases was intentional in the effort to keep his newly mended knee healthy.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic will be played from March 5 to March 17. Venezuela will start the tournament in Miami, once again part of Pool D. Their opponents will be the Dominican Republic, The Netherlands, Israel, Cuba and Nicaragua.