Braves Add Potential Starter to Roster, Option Prospect to Triple-A

Based on a recent move, we could be closer to finding out who the Atlanta Braves' fifth starter to begin the season is. The team announced Monday morning that left-hander Martín Pérez has been added to the major league roster. In a corresponding move, right-hander Didier Fuentes has been optioned to Triple-A.

Manager Walt Weiss said that who was pitching on Tuesday was to be determined immediately after the game on Sunday. There was wide speculation that Jose Suarez would get the start, and that could still be the case. However, they opt to bring another lefty into the mix, one with veteran experience.

Pérez joined the organization on a minor league deal over the winter, and he made four appearances for them in spring. He pitched to a 2.84 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across 12 2/3 innings pitched.

He was built up to 64 pitches by the end of spring, which means he could probably throw 75 or 80 in a start. Meanwhile, Suarez was built up to 75 pitches, meaning he could go around 90 pitches in a start.

Suarez had comparable stats in spring with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings. One had a better ERA. One had a better WHIP. Both were respectable. We'll see soon enough who gets the nod. We could know just by who comes out of the bullpen on Monday.

Fuentes pitched four innings of one-run ball on Sunday in relief. He helped give the bullpen the day off, and now he heads back to Triple-A. It may lead to some wondering why. He's not going to be an option out of the bullpen for the next few days, and he's not at a starter's workload yet. It made sense to shake things up.

He showed he's a completely different pitcher compared to last season. We'll see him again. It wouldn't be surprising if it were sooner rather than later.

What stands out is that both Pérez and Suarez are out of options. The Braves will have to be certain with their next move. At this point, someone would have to be designated for assignment to make room for anyone else. Even when they activate Strider, who is in a better spot than expected, someone will have to go.

The Braves resume their homestand on Monday when they start their series with the Athletics. Bryce Elder will be on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news