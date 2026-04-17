Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Phillies, Tigers-Red Sox, Dodgers-Rockies)

We have a full slate of MLB action to open the weekend on Friday.

I’m targeting a road favorite, low-scoring game in Boston, and a home underdog for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, April 17.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, April 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves (-118) at Philadelphia Phillies

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox UNDER 7.5 (-102)

Colorado Rockies +2.5 (+103) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (-118) at Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves and Phillies have had opposite starts this season. Atlanta has yet to lose a series this year, while Philadelphia’s only series wins came against the Nationals and Rockies a few weeks ago.

The Phillies have since lost two of three to the Giants, Diamondbacks, and Cubs. They’re coming off two straight losses to Chicago, getting outscored 21-6 in those two games.

Martin Perez has allowed 5 ER in 14.1 IP so far this season for the Braves, with Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker carrying a 7.36 ERA (12 ER in 14.2 IP).

I’ll back the Braves to stay hot against a flailing Phillies squad.

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox UNDER 7.5 (-102)

We have a good pitching matchup at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Detroit’s Casey Mize has allowed just one run in two of his three starts this season, going 5.2 innings against the Marlins and 6 innings against the Diamondbacks in those two starts. Ranger Suarez struggled a bit in his first two starts with Boston, but allowed just three hits in six shutout innings against the Cardinals last time out.

Both of these teams had offensive outbursts in their last game, but pitching is the ultimate equalizer. I’ll back these arms to keep it a low-scoring game tonight.

Colorado Rockies +2.5 (+103) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are clearly a few notches above the Rockies, but a -2.5 run line is crazy.

Colorado is coming off a competitive series in Houston. The Rockies lost 7-6 and 3-1 before scratching out a 3-2 victory to avoid the sweep.

Tomoyuki Sugano is having a great start to the season in Colorado. He’s allowed 4 ER in 16.2 IP through three starts, holding the Phillies to just one run on four hits in his lone start at Coors Field.

I think the Rockies can do enough to keep this a close game against the best team in the league.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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