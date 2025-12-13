Starting Pitching Options for Braves With or Without Qualifying Offer

The Atlanta Braves are checking things off their offseason to-do list one at a time. Impact reliever? Check. Another bat? Got that too. That leaves a starting pitcher and maybe a shortstop, depending on whether you count Mauricio Dubón. Let’s focus on the first one for a bit.

Atlanta needs a starting pitcher. I know, it’s such an original thought. But that move has yet to be made, and there are still options out there in free agency. The number of options they have depends on one thing, and it’s not a willingness to spend. They’ve already proved that this offseason. That contingency is the qualifying offer.

Should they sign a player with one of these attached to them, they’ll forfeit a first-round pick (their 26th-overall pick). General manager Alex Anthopoulos expressed willingness ahead of the Winter Meetings in the right circumstance, which means the right contract for the right pitcher.

That’s promising, and the moves that have come since then add some confidence that it could happen. However, Robert Suarez didn’t have a qualifying offer attached to him, and neither did Mike Yastzemski. So, that verdict is still out there.

If they are willing, they have some solid options. Here are some examples with their ages and 2025 stats:

Framber Valdez, 32 (3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 192 innings)

Ranger Suarez, 30 (3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 157 1/3 innings)

Michael King, 30 (3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 1/3 innings)

At this time, how interested the Braves are in these top options is unknown. They’re all solid options, expecting multi-year deals. King was a name that popped up from time to time last offseason. There is a chance to make some solid moves in exchange for a first-round pick.

However, let’s say they balk at giving up a pick. They have options, and they’re still solid options. But they’re not of as high a caliber and are more short-term:

Chris Bassitt, 36 (3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 170 1/3 innings)

Merrill Kelly, 37 (3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 184 innings)

Any of these options would be a serious acquisition for a contending team. However, whether or not they are willing to give up a draft pick determines if a pitcher is part of the long-term plans.

Whether they will ultimately check this off their to-do list is to be determined. It’s always possible that they look at who is progressing on the injury front and roll with who they have. It’s not recommended, but it could happen. Who they ultimately sign will also give the final answer on what they’re looking to achieve and how they intend to do it.

