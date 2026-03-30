Braves' Grant Holmes Shows Encouraging Signs In First Start

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves dropped their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon, but it was not a lost game. They did get encouraging performances on the mound from both Grant Holmes and Didier Fuentes, who combined to throw the complete nine innings, allowing a combined seven hits, four earned runs, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

Holmes, in particular, was a pitcher to watch in this game. The starter made his first big league appearance since partially tearing his UCL and flexor tendon last season. He put any lingering doubts to rest in spring training, allowing just two runs over 17.2 innings.

He looked steady in his first game on Sunday despite taking the loss. The starting pitcher sat down the first six batters he faced before giving up a run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. After the game, he confirmed that he felt better about this performance than his scoreline may indicate.

“I’m always going to be hard on myself, but I felt like I pitched better than the line I put out,” Holmes told the media in the clubhouse after the game. “But it’s not how you think you pitched, it’s how you actually pitched.”

As he normally does, Holmes leaned on his slider. That pitch made up 45% of his total, but he said after the game that his fastball was also where he wanted it.

“I thought Holmes threw the ball well, and he gave us a chance,” manager Walt Weiss said. “[He and] Didier did a nice job giving the pen an off day and still keeping the game intact and within reach.”

The Braves probably lost a few runs because of the wind, but on a day when the offense did not pick up its end of the bargain, the pitching performed well enough.

Holmes will look to recreate the strong 2025 season that he was having before his injury cut the year short. In all, he made 21 starts for Atlanta in 2025, posting a 3.99 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 123:54 K:BB across 115 innings. He picked up a lot of confidence, both from fans and his teammates, after his steady first half of the season, and the club will be counting on him to pick up where he left off.

With the Braves set to be down Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Hurston Waldrep, they will be leaning heavily on the backend of the rotation to hold their weight. A bad performance from Holmes, Bryce Elder, or the eventual fifth starter would put more pressure on an already stretched staff of arms.

Sunday’s performance was a good sign for both parties.

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