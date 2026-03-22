Braves Prospect's Power Surge Highlights Spring Breakout Win Over Yankees

The Atlanta Braves prospects put on a showcase of what they could do in the future, up in Tampa against the Yankees' prospects on Saturday. They put up eight runs on eight hits to win 8-3 as part of the latest edition of the Spring Breakout prospect game.

A notable highlight was another flex of the newfound power from infielder prospect John Gil. With the Braves prospects already leading 6-2, he belted a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead.

John Gil, the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, powers one over the left field wall! #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/OQndYOE1TH — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2026

It was his third home run of the spring. He had an RBI earlier in the game as well that opened scoring on a sacrifice groundout. Including the spring breakout game, he has batted .181 with three home runs and four RBIs. However, because three of his four hits have gone over the fence, he has a .591 slugging percentage.

He's a ways away from being ready, but the emergence of a power stroke will make him a prospect to watch this upcoming season.

Other Braves' top prospects had their moments during the night as well. Outfielder prospect Diego Tornes picked up his first hit and RBI of spring training when he hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth. In spring training games with the Braves, he was 0-for-2 with a walk.

The two top picks from the 2025 draft in the Braves system had their moments in the game. Alex Lodise hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to score the team's eighth and final run on the night. Tate Southisene reached base twice (single and a walk) while stealing a base.

Southisene had some hard-hit balls to highlight. His single in the first innings came off the bat at 105 mph, and his groundout in the top of the third had an exit velocity of 107.4 mph. The 19-year-old prospect has played in a handful of games since being drafted out of high school. He's already hitting the ball hard with a wooden bat. That's a promising sign of what he can do when he gets a better feel for professional pitching.

On the pitching side, Owen Murphy pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball, limiting Yankees prospect bats despite allowing four walks and three hits. Rolddy Muñoz, who made his MLB debut back in September, struck out three of the four batters he faced. Garrett Baumann struck out five over three perfect innings of work.

You never know which prospect will emerge next. Spencer Schwellenbach pitched in the 2024 Spring Breakout, and Didier Fuentes dominated in the 2025 game. It shouldn't be expected that any of these prospects reach the majors, barring a performance that can't be denied.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news