Braves Prospect Shortstop Receives Comparison to Former Team All-Star

If anyone was looking for a reason to hyped about the latest up-and-coming Atlanta Braves prospect, a comparison bestowed upon shortstop John Gil should get that job done.

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, an evaluator compared him to former Braves All-Star Rafael Furcal. He was specifically told that Gil, pronounced like heel, plays like him. The speed and energy are two traits that were given to the 19-year-old prospect.

For those who need a refresher, Furcal was a four-time All-Star and the winner of the National Rookie of the Year Award in 2000. He made an All-Star appearance with the Braves in 2003. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Atlanta.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

He wasn't much of a power guy, never hitting more than 15 home runs in a season. However, the former Braves shortstop gave the team a solid contact bat and a lot of speed. He swiped 314 bases, including two seasons in which he stole 40 bases or more (both with the Braves).

The closer you look at the stats, you can see the vision.

Gil had a breakout run toward the end of last season, earning himself the Player of the Month honor for the Carolina League. He saw the ball well over the final five weeks he was in Single-A, batting .342 and drawing 17 walks in 27 games.

There is some potential for him to bring more pop to the table. He hit four of his seven home runs on the season in a month. However, until then, we have to look at the season as a whole.

While his home runs were in the single digits, he was lethal on the basepaths. He stole 54 bases across 107 games. It was an increase from the 40 he stole the year before in 90 games.

The contact is starting to take that next step. The speed is already there. You can see some of the comparisons.

What's even better for Gil is that he has the playstyle of Furcal, but comes with size. Another comparison that Gil has is to former Braves infielder Wilson Betemit for his size and build. Both are about the same height. Gil is 6-foot-1, and Betemit is an inch taller.

A key difference that Gil only weighs about 175 pounds, according to MLB.com. Betemint's official weight was 220 pounds. Gil probably is going to put on 45 pounds of muscle. His speed would certainly take a hit if he tried.

Let's say he bulks up to about where Ronald Acuña Jr. is listed (205 pounds). That could make for a nice balance between getting stronger while still being built to steal bases. Betemit wasn't a home run hitter either, but he had more power than Furcal.

The reports point toward Gil becoming a nice mix of speed, contact and the ability to hit for extra bases. I won't go to the length to say a home run hitter, but being a guy who can find the gaps seems reasonable.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI