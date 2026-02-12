Acuña Practicing Freely, Looking Healthy Early in Braves Spring Training

With the Atlanta Braves gearing up for the upcoming season, few are as ready to go as Ronald Acuña Jr. He's turned the page from the Super Bowl halftime show and has reported to the team in North Port.

He was seen talking batting practice this morning and had no trouble belting baseball up and near the scoreboard at Cool Today Park. According to WSB-TV's Alison Mastrangelo, he wrapped up his batting practice and said "I'm healthy now" with a smile.

In every video you can find on social media. He looks happy. He looks like he's letting loose. This is the most ideal situation the Braves could have with him.

Turn your sound up and enjoy the sweet sounds of Ronald Acuña Jr crushing baseballs. We are so back. pic.twitter.com/d46ZYmVc2I — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 11, 2026

At this time last season, he wasn't even close to seein action. He didn't play in a spring training while recovering from his second ACL surgery. He was on the backfields from start to finish down in Florida. The first time stepped into a batter's box in North Port was with the FCL Braves in May.

Fast-forward to now, and he's not just able to play in spring training games. He's been down in his home country, Venezuela, playing winter ball. He'll soon head down to Miami to represent them as well in the World Baseball Classic.

He's done whatever he could to show what a healthy version of himself can do. He's even batted from the left-handed side of the plate during the offseason. It might cause some stress because of his previous injury history. That being said, if the Braves are OK with him going all out, then it's a sign that he's doing what he has to in order to stay healthy.

In 95 games played, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs and 42 RBIs. Along with the All-Star season, he was named the National League's Comeback Player of the Year. If he is to be healthy next season, he could be back in contention for the MVP. He has stiff competition, but he is someone more than capable of forcing himself into the discussion.

The Braves' first spring training game will be played Saturday, Feb. 21, with their first home game of the spring being the following day. Team Venezuela plays its first game on March 6, when they play the Netherlands, which has its fair share of Braves representation as well.

