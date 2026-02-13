Braves Reveal TV Plans for Spring Training Calendar

As the Atlanta Braves prepare for the future of their television presence, business as usual is a go for spring training. The team announced on Friday that 15 of their spring training games will air on local Gray Media TV stations across 26 markets in the Southeastern United States.

While it's not specifically said, games are expected to be on MLB TV as well. The local Gray station in Atlanta is Peachtree TV.

To go along with the new TV schedule for spring training, the Braves announced a 10-part series on their World Series run in 2021. The title is "Celebrating '21," and episodes will air ahead of select spring training games. It certainly makes for a way to help get fans amped for baseball season.

"Celebrating '21" will feature commentary from former manager Brian Snitker, who led the team to the title, and will be narrated by Braves radio voice Ben Ingram.

This is a continuation of their agreement from last season. Ten games were available on Gray channels last year, with other select games available to stream through MLB. One of the televised games will be their matchup against the Colombian national team ahead of the World Baseball Classic (March 4).

Like last season, one of the televised games will the prospect showcase game, the Spring Breakout (March 21). This year, they'll play the Yankees prospects.

The selection of games will include both home and away broadcasts. Ten will be home games, while five are on the road. All telecasts are set for 1 p.m., with three exceptions. The away game against the Pirates in Bradenton (6 p.m., March 12), the home game against the Red Sox (6 p.m., March 14) and the Spring Breakout (6:30 p.m.).

For now, the status for the regular season remains unclear. The Braves announced earlier this month that they would make an annoucement in the coming weeks on their plan. A seperate report revealed that they would be launching their own network. How that will look remains to be seen.

They're going in a different direction compared to most of the teams walking away from Main Street Sports Group (FanDuel Sports Network). Most are taking their broadcast to MLB for them to operate in-house.

There is a heavy presumption that Gray channels will become the home of the Braves next season. They aleady have a contract to air select regular-season games on the channel. They have had their games on what is now called Peachtree TV in the past when it was TBS.

Games could also potentially be on the sister station, Atlanta News First (WANF). They were formerly the CBS affiliate in the area, but they recently went independent.

Opening day is about six weeks away. It's only a matter of time before the plan goes public or gets reported.

