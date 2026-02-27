WBC Could Mean Big Things to Come for Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

A major opportunity bestowed upon Ronald Acuña Jr. is a testament to how far he's come with his health. A year ago, he couldn't play in an Atlanta Braves spring training game. Now, he gets to go out and play at 100% on the world stage.

Acuña felt that the time spent in the previous World Baseball Classic (2023) helped elevate his performance that year.

"I think [it helped] a lot, man," Acuña said on Friday, via MLB.com. "The good pitching. A lot of superstars."

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

He hasn't had a proper follow-up yet, but he also hasn't been healthy enough for one. With another go-around playing for Team Venezuela coming up, this could be the perfect moment.

When it comes to position players playing in the WBC, manager Walt Weiss is a big fan. It's an event that will allow us to see a level of competition you can't get in spring training.

"You can't simulate that in the Grapefruit League," he said with a chuckle on Wednesday.

It's almost like getting to play in October while others are still in the calm setting that comes with spring training. It forces a ballplayer to get in the zone earlier in the year.

"To play in that environment, you've got to be locked in, man," he said on Wednesday after Nacho Alvarez was added to Team Mexico. "It's a postseason environment. So, I think it's great."

Acuña certainly set a precedent for how that early need to focus can help. Following the WBC, he went on to have a unanimous MVP season, hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. He has the only 40-70 season in MLB history.

So, it'll help the superstar get early tough reps, but it also means it'll be worth keeping an eye on the other All-Stars who are representing their countries. For example, Ozzie Albies is due for a bounce-back season. Having that elevated environment could help jump-start his season.

Jurickson Profar had a solid performance after he returned from his 80-game suspension last season. However, that extra opportunity to prove something to the basball world could make for a nice boost for before the start of the season.

Braves players who are set to play in the WBC will play their last spring training game on Friday, and they'll head to their respective teams on Sunday. Venezuela, the Netherland and Mexico will all get their action underway on Friday, March 6. The first two listed will play each other to get Pool play in Miami started.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI