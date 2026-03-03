Moves Braves Could Make in Response to Profar Suspension

It appears that what can go wrong will go wrong for the Atlanta Braves. They already had to navigate holes in the starting rotation, shortstop and catcher. While it’s not their fault that Jurickson Profar will miss time again, they now have the responsibility of addressing the roster.

Naturally, with a subtraction comes the opportunity for additions. That can go a couple of different ways, but there is a chance to address some needs on this roster.

There are a few potential ways they could use of the extra funds.

The Braves have to figure out how to navigate not having a full-time designated hitter after losing a bat who was supposed to be getting significant time at that position. Mike Yastrzemski would take over in left field. That takes care of that at least.

However, while they have Eli White as an option for the outfield as well, and some potential options they could add to the 40-man roster, an external addition would be a wise option.

One notable option who is still on the market is Andrew McCutchen. The 2013 National League MVP has a market value of about $5 million, according to Spotrac. It's about what he made with the Pirates last season.

A former MVP is an option for the Braves to sign | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

When it comes to available free agents who are both outfielders and/or a DH, he's the only viable option. Any other move may require a trade. Last season, he batted .239 with a .700 OPS, 13 home runs and 57 RBIs across 135 games played.

There is also the opportunity to add starting pitching.

After losing an outfielder? You bet. They now have an extra $15 million to put toward a position of need. This could be the time to make a signing or a trade to acquire a starter.

Lucas Giolito has been a reported name of interest on the free-agent market. He doesn’t have a qualifying offer attached to him, so inking him to a deal wouldn’t require giving up draft compensation.

The same goes for if they were to sign Zack Littell. He's a free agent coming off making 30 starts last season.

Some logical options, if available, include Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins and Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins. Both made 30 starts or more and clocked at least 170 innings pitched. Ryan made his first All-Star team in 2025.

There is also the possibility of doing both. The extra space may encourage them to do some extra spending on top of it. Let's say, hypothetically, they felt they only had $5 million to spend before the suspension. After this, they would hypothetically have $20 million to spend.

Some type of response will likely come in the next couple of days. The team still has to acknowledge what has even happened. Then, they have to assess their options and then, they can act.

