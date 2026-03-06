Braves WBC Round Up: Acuña Gets Last Laugh, Alvarez Shines for Mexico

As the Atlanta Braves prepare for a night game in Fort Myers on Friday, they had some of their stars fight it out on the world stage. Ronald Acuña Jr. went up against Ozzie Albies and Andruw Jones to help get pool play in the World Baseball Classic underway.

It was all in good fun, though. Acuña and Albies were seen joking around plenty before and during the actual game. When Acuña was on second base after a double, he toyed with Albies after the second baseman failed to pick off his teammate.

Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. having fun on the field 🤣 https://t.co/OlYfGr063l pic.twitter.com/wpnIxKMxiT — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

After Venezuela beat the Netherlands, 6-2, Acuña took another friendly jab at his teammate on social media.

"I have a signed shirt for you, brother," said while tagging Albies on X. "You can't beat me, dawg."

I have a signed shirt for you, brother.@ozzie YOU CAN’T BEAT ME DAWG 😂📍🗽 pic.twitter.com/fOutXkkG1O — Ronald Acuña Jr. (@ronaldacunajr24) March 6, 2026

At the time of this article's publishing, Albies has not replied to Acuña.

Acuña went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. He was driven in by Luis Arraez in the bottom of the first to give Venezuela a 1-0 lead, then he was batted in by Wilson Contrerras to make it 5-1 in favor of Venezuela in the bottom of the fifth.

Meanwhile, Albies went 0-for-4 on the day. Fellow Braves and Netherlands teammate, Chadwick Tromp, went hitless with a walk while striking out twice.

The Netherlands are the first to return to action, when they face Nicaragua at noon EST on Saturday. Venezuela will play Israel at 7 p.m. that same day.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. Big Blast for Mexico

Mexico battaled Great Britain in the start of their pool play out over in Houston. Braves infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. set the tone early with a home run in the top of the second inning. It came off the bat at over 97 mph and went 394 feet to left field.

Alvarez, who was a late addition to Mexico's World Baseball Classic roster, made his presense known instantly. He punded his chest as he circled the bases, followed by donning luchador mask after he crossed home plate.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. muscles out a homer for Team Mexico 💪 pic.twitter.com/nao7FPFKXT — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

Mexico was beating Great Britain 4-1 in the top of the ninth at the time of this article's publishing. Mexico is set to play Brazil next on Sunday. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. EDT.