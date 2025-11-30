Two Departed Braves Players Find New Homes Early in Offseason

After parting ways with the Atlanta Braves, a couple of players have found landing spots early this offseason. Right-hander Wander Suero has agreed to a minor league contract with The Athletics, and outfielder Carlos Rodriguez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Padres.

Suero, 34, joined the A’s system Nov. 20 and has been assigned to Tripla-A Las Vegas. Rodrigeuz signed on Nov. 25 and was assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

The right-hander signed with the Braves in January with an invite to Spring Training. He ended up in Triple-A with Gwinnett, looking sharp in his appearances there. However, when he got his chance to come up to Atlanta, it was rocky. He allowed eight earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched (11.37 ERA).

After he was designated for assignment in September, he was picked up by the Mets to finish out the season. He was called up, but he never pitched for them. Now, he finds himself with the chance to pitch in Sacramento next season.

For his career, Suero has a 4.96 ERA across 196 games that span parts of seven seasons. He primarily pitched for the Nationals, being of member of their bullpen from 2018 to 2021.

Rodriguez was picked up last offseason after he departed from the Brewers organization. At the end of last season, he had been listed as the No. 25 prospect in the minor league system. The Braves had him on the 40-man roster and had called him up to the active roster. He never took the field for the team, though.

After he was outrighted to Triple-A, he elected free agency. He now gets a chance in the Padres system. At 24 years old, there is still a potential future for him.

He has a solid track record in Double-A, but he is still finding his footing at the Triple-A level. In 159 games at the highest level of the minor leagues, he has batted .247 with a .642 OPS, eight home runs and 42 RBIs.

The Braves have brought some options into the system that help replace the depth. They have brought in multiple relief options on minor league deals, most recently Jacob Wallace. Outfielder Brewer Hicklen was brought in on a minor league contract as well. Both could see action in Spring Training and bring Major League experience to the table.

