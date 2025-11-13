Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Braves Free Agent Pitcher

A rather unsurprising team has been reported to be interested in an Atlanta Braves free agent. According to BeisbolFR.com’s Francys Romero, the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams interested in closer Raisel Iglesias.

The Dodgers are among the teams interested in signing Raisel Iglesias, per sources. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 13, 2025

Iglesias, 36, joined the Braves midway through the 2022 season and has served as their closer since 2023. In 222 appearances, he has a 2.35 ERA, 97 saves and a 0.94 WHIP.

Part of the 2025 season was rocky for him. He struggled with the longball, especially when using his slider. Midway through the season, he managed to get back on track, even earning the National League Reliever of the Month honor for August.

There was a speculation that he could be sold off at the deadline. Obviously, that never happened. The offers that were suitable for the Braves at the time might not have been there. However, the larger sample size of success after the deadline greatly improved his prospects in free agency.

Romero reported last week that multiple teams, including the Braves, would be interested in Iglesias from the jump. The exact number of teams interested is unknown. It’s not a surprise, Iglesias has been nails for the Braves, and even at his age, has shown he can adjust and stay effective.

Source: Several teams, including the Braves, are expected to show quick interest in Raisel Iglesias in free agency.



The 35-year-old posted a 1.76 ERA in 30.1 IP in the second half of 2025 and was August’s Reliever of the Month. He’s expected to seek a two-year deal. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 5, 2025

The Dodgers are coming off another World Series crown and are looking to threepeat. Meanwhile, the Braves look to correct course and re-enter the discussion for a World Series.

Both teams would benefit from either retaining or adding this specific arm. If Iglesias heads out west, the Braves would have to pivot to another option.

One suggested signing has been Padres free-agent closer Robert Suarez. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently labeled it as a perfect move for the team. Adding a two-time all-star to a bullpen that needs reinforcements would undoubtedly help.

The Braves acknowledged the need to add significant bullpen help. However, that’s not the immediate priority. They have starting pitchers and a shortstop at the top of the list based on recent reports.

That has to be taken into account when it comes down to whether they might land a top reliever. There should be more options for the bullpen compared to the other positions of need, especially shortstop. It makes sense why the pecking order of needs is set up the way it is.

It's a bit conflicting to hear reports of Iglesias being part of the Braves interests early and also having relief pitching be not seen at the same level of priority as other positions. However, Iglesias could simply be an exception.

