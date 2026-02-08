ESPN Proposes Braves Make Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Shortstop

Perhaps it’s never too late to suggest a big trade. Pitchers and catchers report this week, and full squad workouts start the week after. That doesn’t mean the Atlanta Braves can’t be suggested to shake things up on said squad.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield proposed a series of trades that could shake up the start of spring training. For the Braves, he suggested they make the move to pick up the Washington Nationals' All-Star shortstop, CJ Abrams. The return would top pitching prospects Cam Caminiti and Didier Fuentes, plus infielder Nacho Alvarez.

He’s right to suggest this would shake things up. The Braves would be acquiring a long-term option at shortstop, who is only 24 years old.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

For argument’s sake, Abrams was an All-Star in 2024, and he is coming off another solid season. He batted .257, with a .748 OPS, 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. They certainly haven’t been getting that production out of their shortstops lately.

However, as great as this addition would be, this proposal is still perplexing.

Ha-Seong Kim is hurt, but he’ll only be out for two or so months this season. Since he got hurt, there have been a few options that show them going out and making a big move. It doesn’t make sense.

The Braves went and spent $20 million on a shortstop, who they hope will ultimately sign on for longer. They’re now being proposed to turn around and trade away two top-five prospects and a recently graduated prospect for another shortstop. It’s just hard to see them actually doing this.

Given that Schoenfield also suggested that the Boston Red Sox make a big trade for him, too, perhaps he really wants to see Abrams get traded.

Perhaps there was some bait here, and I took it. Hook, line and sinker. That being said, this isn’t a trade that sounds realistic. If they’re going to make a splash, it’s probably for a starting pitcher. Some quality additions for the rotation wouldn’t require giving up this much in return.

They might as well wait and see if Abrams will be available as a free agent in a couple of years. He could then be teammates with Fuentes and Alvarez; Caminiti might not be ready quite yet. But when he’s ready, Abrams, as a free agent signing, would be ready to greet him.

That entire scenario is just as realistic as this trade. Watch this trade now actually happen just because. Then, I’d be ready to eat my words, and gladly so, because this proposal will have made for some insane foreshadowing.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI