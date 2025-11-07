Former Braves Manager Speaks Highly of Walt Weiss Hire
One former Atlanta Braves manager took the chance to applaud Walt Weiss for his promotion. During an interview with MLB Network radio, Fredi Gonzalez spoke highly of the new manager.
Gonzalez said he was let go about 10 minutes before the Weiss news came on Monday. He was "down in the dumps" because he wasn't coming back. However, he said the news of Weiss becoming manager immediately changed his mood to one of excitement.
The decision to promote Weiss was a no-brainer to Gonzalez. Based on the key traints general manager Alex Anthopoulos was looking for, there wasn't a better hire.
"I had an inkling that it could have been him right from the very beginning," he said. "You go back to that exit press conference of Alex Anthopoulos and you hear him talk about the biggest traits that he wants from a manager is integrity...Nobody has more integrity for the game and love for the game and the way he takes care of people than Walt Weiss."
At the time of the interview, Gonzalez hadn't spoken with Weiss since he was promoted. However, he couldn't help feel excitement for him.
The former manager and new manager got to work together this season when Gonzalez was brought in as a midseason replacement for the third base coach position. He, along with first base coach Tom Goodwin and pitching coach Rick Kranitz, was informed that they won't be returning.
Gonzalez was the manager of the Braves from 2011 to 2016. He was previously a coach on the staff from 2003 to 2006 under Bobby Cox, who Gonzalez would succeed. When he was fired during the 2016 season, Brian Snitker took over as the manager and held the position until last month.
Weiss' staff has started to take shape over the last week. The Braves announced on Wednesday that Jeremy Hefner will serve as the pitching coach and Antoan Richardson will serve as the first base coach.
Some other positions still need to be filled, but the balance of the coaching staff is expected to be announced soon, likely in the coming weeks.