Former Braves Players Win World Series with Dodgers
Multiple former Atlanta Braves players are eligible to receive a World Series ring after the Dodgers rallied to beat the Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 7. The standout of those who will take home a ring is first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Between his success with the Braves and the Dodgers, he is now a three-time World Series champion. He's continued to have his heroic moments. His walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning in Game 3 helped the Dodgers win it all.
Overall, he batted .207 with a .688 OPS. It wasn't a strong series overall, but it shows that anyone can be a hero at any time. He already has a World Series MVP under his belt, so it's not like he hasn't done his part in the back-to-back titles.
Three other players are eligible to receive rings, even if they didn't play in the World Series: Kirby Yates, Evan Phillips and Eddie Rosario. All three players were on the roster and played in MLB games for the Dodgers during the 2025 season. Players who were on the team at some point during the year on other teams have received rings in the past.
When the Braves won it all in 2021, they, for example, gave veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy a ring despite only having him for two games that year. It's possible that Rosaio, who won the 2021 NLCS MVP in an effort that was against the Dodgers, could technically have two rings.
A former Braves pitcher was on the losing end of this seven-game series. Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was two outs away from a championship before the Dodgers tied it in the ninth. In two starts, he had a 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched. He took the loss in Game 2 and Game 6.