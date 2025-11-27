Former Braves Rotation Mainstay Garnering Interest as Starting Pitcher

A former member of the Atlanta Braves rotation might have a chance to see starting action again after years of mainly coming out of the bullpen. According to The Athletic, former Braves starter Sean Newcomb has received interest on the free-agent market as a starting pitcher, as well as as a reliever.

Of the 225 games he's pitched in during his career, 65 have seen him take the ball to start. Forty-nine of those starts came in his first two seasons, while with the Braves. Three starts into the 2019 season, he was moved to the bullpen, and he's mainly been in that role since.

He began last season in the Boston Red Sox rotation, but he ultimately moved back to the bullpen after five starts. He saw some action as a long reliever, including against the Braves on May 18. The Braves went on to win 10-4. He would later pitch an inning out of the bullpen against his former team on July 10 after he had been traded to the Athletics. Both appearances are the only times he's faced the Braves.

Newcomb's stint with the Athletics gave teams reason to pursue him as a relief option. He had a 1.75 ERA in 36 appearances after heading to Sacramento. He brings starter experience and the ability to eat innings to the table. That, at least, explains the interest in bringing him on as a starting pitcher.

The Braves had Newcomb on the pitching staff from 2017 until early in the 2022 season. He pitched in 144 games, 57 starts, for them, finishing his time in Atlanta with a 4.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Newcomb arrived to the Braves organization when they traded Andrelton Simmons to the Angels in 2015.

While he didn't appear in the postseason for the Braves during their run for a World Series in 2021, he received a ring for his efforts during the regular season. He was designated for assignment in April 2022 and was picked up by the Chicago Cubs.

A detailed view of a World Series championship ring worn by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Sean Newcomb | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No teams were mentioned in the report, but he did receive a comparison to a former teammate of his, Michael Soroka (known as Mike in Atlanta). Last season, Soroka garnered interest as a starter after some time in the bullpen.

Newcomb is expected to land a one-year contract. However, it's not ruled out that he could net a two-year deal.

