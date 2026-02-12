Former Atlanta Braves World Series Hero Sidelined For 2026 Season

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson will reportedly be sidelined for the entire 2026 MLB season after undergoing surgery last month. According to a report from Athlon Sports reporter Lindsay Crosby on social media , the former Braves starting pitcher suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder after he sustained an injury on Christmas Eve.

Anderson, who is currently a free agent, opted for surgery that reportedly took place a few weeks later on January 13th. The operation was successful, but he will be rehabbing until the summer or early fall. At that point, he will start a throwing program that could have him ready to sign with a team ahead of 2027 spring training.

Over three seasons as a starter with the Braves, Anderson accounted for a 3.97 ERA, 241 hits, and 262 strikeouts over 272.1 innings pitched (52 starts).

However, despite being under 23, Anderson was regularly at his best in the postseason. Over eight starts during the Braves’ run to the NLCS and a World Series championship in 2020 and 2021, he was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA over 35.2 innings pitched, allowing just five runs and striking out 40 batters. Most notable were his five hitless innings in Game 3 of the World Series against Houston.

He was an unexpected hero for the Braves, coming up big when the lights were brightest, but he regressed in 2022 and was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Injuries then, unfortunately, became a consistent theme for the 27-year-old former Braves pitcher, starting with a Tommy John surgery in 2023 that cost him that season. His lingering inconsistency then cost him a chance to pitch in the big leagues in 2024.

Anderson returned to the diamond in 2025, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for José Suarez ahead of the season after struggling with his command during spring training. He finished the buildup period with a 2.65 ERA over 17 innings, but 18 walks.

His time with the Angels was short-lived, and he was designated for assignment just a month later after posting an 11.57 ERA and 2.57 WHIP across 9.1 innings, giving up at least three earned runs in three of his seven outings.

The Braves briefly scooped him back up, designated him for assignment, and then outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers. He did not make an appearance for the Braves last season.