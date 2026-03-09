Former Braves All-Star Announces Retirement

A former mainstay in the Atlanta Braves rotation has chosen to hang it up. Starting pitcher Julio Teheran announced his retirement with his conclusion of play during the World Baseball Classic.

“It was a very difficult decision. Thank you all for your support," he said during a press conference at the World Baseball Classic.

Julio Teherán has just announced his retirement from baseball. “It was a very difficult decision. Thank you all for your support” pic.twitter.com/FIf2N4UwPL — Matt Monagan (@MattMonagan) March 9, 2026

Colombia was eliminated from the tournament during the pool stage. They finished 1-3, picking up their lone win in the bout with Panama. Team Panama, in turn, was also eliminated. They avoid needing to requalify next time around.

He was scheduled to start against Canada on Saturday, which would have seen him duel another former Braves starter, Mike Soroka. However, he was scratched due to shoulder discomfort. He ultimately never made an appearance in the tournament.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Teheran was a member of the Braves from 2011 to 2019. In 229 appearances, 226 starts, he pitched to a 3.67 ERA, a 77-73 record, a 1.21 WHIP and 1,184 across 1,360 innings. He finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 and was a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016).

He was the opening day starter for six consecutive seasons (2014 to 2019). To get an idea of how he bridged the gap, he took over the role after Tim Hudson, and the next to have the honor was Mike Soroka.

Each year, he provided the team with consistent innings. Twice, he gave them at least 200 innings. Seven times, he gave the team at least 30 starts. It's something the Braves would love to have these days.

After that, he became a journeyman after his tenure in Atlanta. He was with a different team each year in five different seasons, including a year in Mexico. He most recently pitched in the major leagues in 2024 with the New York Mets. During the 2025 season, he pitched in Mexico again.