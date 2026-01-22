Georgia Tech, GSU Baseball Set to Play at Braves Triple-A Ballpark

Those who live in the suburbs north of Atlanta will have a chance to catch some collegiate action closer to home. The Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, announced that six collegiate games would be held at Gwinnett Field (formerly Coolray Field) this spring.

Highlighting those scheduled to play there include Georgia Tech and Georgia State. Those two teams will go head-to-head on March 3. It will mark the first time the schools have met at Gwinnett Field since March 28, 2023. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets in a slugfest, 12-11.

GSU will play three total games at Gwinnett Field. They will get this collegiate started on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, when they take on Bellarmine University, who will come down from Louisville, Ky, for this series. These two games are part of a three-game series. Another game will be held at the Panthers' home field down in Atlanta.

To round out the schedule, Georgia Gwinnett College will take on Montreat College (NAIA schools), playing a three-game series over two days at Gwinnett Field. This is the first time that GGC will play at Gwinnett Field. The first game will be played on Friday, March 13, with a doubleheader being played the following day.

Here is the list of dates and first pitch times for all six college games being played at Gwinnett Field.

Georgia State vs Bellarmine: Saturday, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. EST

Georgia State vs Bellarmine: Sunday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. EST

Georgia State vs Georgia Tech: Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m. EST

GGC vs Montreat: Friday, March 13, 5 p.m. EDT

GGC vs Montreat (doubleheader): Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. EDT

Four high school games will be sprinkled in along with the collegiate schedule. The following schools will play on the following days in February and March.

Apalachee vs. Jefferson (Feb. 13)

Athens Academy vs. St. Francis (Feb. 14)

Athens Christian vs. Tattnall Square Academy (Feb.19)

Prestonburg vs. Dacula (March 31)

Both the Braves and the Stripers will have their season openers, both at home, on Friday, March 27. First pitch for the Braves is at 7:15 p.m. EDT and the Stripers have first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

