Giants to Hire Braves World Series Champion as Bullpen Coach

A former Atlanta Braves reliever has found a landing spot for his next chapter. Per multiple sources, the Giants have hired Jesse Chavez as their new bullpen coach. This will be his first coaching opportunity since he announced his retirement earlier this year.

He pitched in professional baseball until he was almost 42 years old. He wraps up his career with a 4.27 ERA in 657 games pitched. He got his chance at the rotation a few times as well, getting the ball to start the game 85 times. Of the nine teams he pitched for in the majors in his career, the Braves were the team he spent the most time with.

His last appearance in the Majors came on July 13 with the Braves, one of his plethora of stints he had with the team over the last few seasons. After that stint was over, he decided it was time to work with players as a coach instead.

"As of right now, I don't think we're gonna keep going," Chavez said on Foul Territory in July. "I think this is it. Time to turn the page, focus on the next chapter in life and go help all the young kids with all the stuff I did, so they don't have to take two steps backward and take those three steps forward."

Chavez noted he left satified with his career overall. A new challenge for the veteran could be good.

His 190 appearances for the Braves are 89 more than the next team, the Oakland Athletics. His time in Atlanta was arguably his best. He had a 3.30 ERA and a 127 ERA+ with the team. At 39 years old, he finished the 2023 season with a 1.56 ERA, the best of his career by far.

He won the World Series with the Braves in 2021. He was one of the arms you felt like would be around forever, but the time walk away comes for every ballplayer eventually.

Chavez won't be the only Braves World Series champion heading to San Francisco. They hired Ron Washington to be an infield coach earlier this week. Washington was the third base coach for the Braves from 2017 to 2023.

A World Series-winnining team will be well represented in Northern California, coming to the aid a new manager coming, Tony Vitello, over from the collegiate ranks.

