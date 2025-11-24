Guns N' Roses Set Date for Visit to Braves Truist Park on World Tour

A legendary rock band is making its way to Atlanta to close out its upcoming world tour. Guns N' Roses will perform at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves since 2017. The concert is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, toward the end of the team's regular season.

The concert will take place toward the end of a Braves road trip, when they'll be in Houston taking on the Astros. Shortly after the concert, the Braves will return for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds to end their home field schedule.

This will be the first time in a few years that the band is coming to Atlanta. Guns N' Roses performed at Atlanta's Music Midtown festival in 2023. They have previously played at what is now State Farm Arena, the old Georgia Dome, and The Omni. This will be the first time they have held a concert at a Braves stadium.

Truist Park has hosted other top acts in the past, such as Billy Joel, Metallica, Lady Gaga and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Braves stadiums have hosted many famous acts over the years, such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, The Jacksons (Michael Jackson) and George Michael.

Truist Park will be one of four MLB stadiums that host the band during the tour. Rogers Centre (Blue Jays), Busch Stadium (Cardinals) and Globe Life Field (Rangers) will have fans piling in.

