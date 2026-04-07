While the Atlanta Braves take care of business in the major leagues, their top prospects are down on the farm working on their craft. At each level, there is someone notable working on the next step in their careers.

Here, we're going to highlight one prospect at each level and check in on them.

Note: This only covers a prospect at leach level that has already begun play. The Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League haven't started yet, so no prospects assigned to those teams will be highlighted.

Didier Fuentes, Triple-A Gwinnett

Fuentes recently made his first start since being sent back down to Triple-A from the majors, where he made his season debut. He didn't get deep into the game, only making it 3 2/3 innings and requiring 72 pitches. However, it was a solid performance that required some work to get through hitters.

He allowed just one hit and a walk while striking out seven, all while keeping the Rock Round Express off the scoreboard.

The Braves were keen on getting Fuentes conditioned for a starter's workload. It could have been done, in theory, as a long reliever in the majors. However, he can focus on stretching out without the team having to worry about what happens mid-game.

Jumping up from 56 pitches in relief to 72 in a start is progress. Once he's in the 90-pitch range, that's likely when the Braves will likely give him another go at it in the major leagues. Once he doesn't he'll likely take the rotation spot that's been filled by Jose Suarez and Martín Pérez.

Owen Murphy, Double-A Columbus

Murphy made his Double-A debut on opening day. The overall stat line was solid, and arguably a bit better when digging deeper. Two of the three hits he allowed and both runs he allowed came against the first two batters he faced in the game. He allowed a triple and a two-run home run. Murphy struck out the next three batters and rolled from there.

Overall, he pitched 5 2/3 innings pitched, while striking out 10. He struckout the side in the second inning, and six of his punchouts where swinging.

It's his first start, but being able to adjust to hitters rather than have them adjust to him is a good note to make.

Cam Caminiti, High-A Rome

Caminiti represents another arm who has made his debut at a new level for the first time. After a full season with Augusta, he's up with Rome. It's safe to say that he experienced some growing pains in his first start.

He allowed two walks and hit a batter in his first inning of work, though he kept the Asheville Tourists scoreless during that frame. He allowed a solo home run to lead off the top of the second inning, but retired the next nine batters in a row. He got into trouble again at the top of the fifth and was pulled with two outs after allowing two more runs.

Along the way, he struck out six batters. There was good to take away, but he obviously has that next to take. It's par for the course.

Alex Lodise, Single-A Augusta

Lodise started his professional career with High-A Rome, but the Braves opted to start him this season in Augusta. In the small sample size he has, it appears to have been a good call. He's 5-for-13 with a walk, a double and an RBI.

He's had a hit in each game so far, and has reached base multiple times in two of them. One of those performances was a three-hit day.

It's worth noting that Lodise had a rocketing start to his time in Rome, so it would be wise to wait for this sample size to grow and see how he looks in a couple of weeks. It wouldn't be unreasonable, however, to see him back with High-A Rome sometime this season if the former Dick Howser Trophy winner is succeeding at this level.

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