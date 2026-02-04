JR Ritchie Headlines Braves' Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Atlanta Braves have announced their non-roster invitees for spring training. Twenty-four players not on the 40-man roster will travel down to North Port with the team, looking to make a good impression for the upcoming season.

The #Braves today announced the club invited 24 non-roster players to major league spring training this season: pic.twitter.com/1bKWanKvIA — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 4, 2026

Headlining the list is No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie, the team’s top minor leaguer last season. This can be expected as a time where he prepares for his awaited MLB debut.

After a quick rise through the minors last season, it’s expected to come this season.

Across 26 starts during the minor league season, Ritchie had a 2.64 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 140 innings. His showing in Triple-A was promising with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP across 59 2/3 innings in 11 starts. He was the starter in the Futures Games last season and saw action in the game alongside Hayden Harris (more on him shortly).

A big spring could get him the chance to break camp with the Braves, but it’s more likely he starts the season in Triple-A. Even if he does, he’s probably a phone call away from his debut. If the Braves need a spot starter, it very well could be him.

Five top-30 prospects are part of the non-roster invitee camp. Along with Ritchie, shortstop Alex Lodise, their 2025 second-round pick, and shortstop John Gil, the Carolina League Player of the Month for August, are some of the top players heading to Spring Training.

Nine total top prospects, including some who have already made their MLB debuts or been at least called up are part of the overall spring training roster. Hayden Harris and Rolddy Muñoz are headed to Florida, and so is Jhancarlos Lara. Harris and Muñoz made their debuts back in September. Lara was called up, but didn’t pitch. He saw some action in the Arizona Fall League to get more work in.

Harris is another name to watch after an insane 2025 season in the minor leagues. In 43 games, he pitched to a 0.52 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP. In three MLB games, he had to battle, but allowed an earned run in 2 2/3 innings pitched. A solid spring could get him into the Braves bullpen to start the season. It’s not guaranteed, but he has a solid chance.

Some other standout non-roster invites include starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, infielder Luke Williams and catcher Sandy León.

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 9. Full workouts begin on Feb. 15, with spring training games starting Feb. 21.

