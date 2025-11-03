Matt Olson Makes Braves History with Gold Glove Award Win
Matt Olson joined rare company in Atlanta Braves history by taking home his third career Gold Glove Award at third base. He became the second-ever first baseman in franchise history to take home the award at his position.
Freddie Freeman was the first Braves first baseman to take home the Gold Glove when he shared the award with Anthony Rizzo in 2018. It was Olson's second attempt to make history. He was a finalist for the award last year, but he lost out to Diamondbacks' first baseman Christian Walker.
For a team that has had its fair share of Gold Glove winners, they have now won the award at all of the positions. However, the catcher position has yet to have a winner in the Atlanta era (since 1966). The last one at that position came back in 1965, the final year in Milwaukee, when Joe Torre won it. The most represented positions are the outfield and pitcher.
The Braves' first baseman now has two defensive awards to his name for the 2025 season. He won the Fielding Bible Award, marking the second straight year and fifth time overall that he's taken that award home.
Olson finished the season with a high defensive runs saved (17), which is tied for the best by a first baseman in a season over the past 15 years. According to Sports Info Solutions, Teixeira had 17 in 2012, as well as Christian Walker in 2022.
He also added four Runs to his total through double plays, bunt defense, and Good Fielding Plays (including scoops). He easily led all first basemen with 145 assists, 40 more than his previous single-season high.
Olson was one of two Braves players to be finalists for the Gold Glove this year. Nick Allen was a finalist at the shortstop position. However, he lost out to the St. Louis Cardinals' shortstop Masyn Winn.
This award marks another year that a Braves player is a Gold Glove winner. Chris Sale was the lone winner on the team last season, the first time that he won the award in his career. It's the fifth time in six seasons that at least one Braves player has won a Gold Glove.
Olson was named an All-Star for the third time in 2025 and is a finalist for the All-MLB Team. His combination of high-caliber defense and offense was rewarded him with a number of accolades.