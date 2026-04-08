MLB Hands Hefty Suspensions to Braves Reynaldo López & Jorge Soler

Major League Baseball has handed out suspensions to Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler after their altercation in Anaheim on Tuesday night.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, both players were initially suspended for seven games. Both players are reportedly appealing the suspension. Through an appeal, López will serve just a five-game suspension. He will serve his suspension immediately and be eligible to pitch on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Soler was in the lineup for the Angels on Wednesday for the Braves' rubber match with the Angels. He had another home run against his former team that he won a World Series with, and took home the MVP honors for, in 2021.

Benches cleared after Soler charged the mound and López threw a punch with a baseball in his hand. Both were ejected.

After Soler hit a two-run home run, López hit him with a pitch in his next at-bat, with a wild pitch occurring during the following at-bat. Two had a stare-down, and after some verbal exchanges, the brawl ensued.

Manager Walt Weiss ultimately tackled Soler to get him off of his feat. Mike Trout was seen moving López away from the scene.

It was the first time that the right-hander claimed to have a player charge at him in his big league career. López insisted that the hit by pitch was not intentional.

“We spent time together as teammates, and so I just think that it was a misunderstanding, because I never would have to do anything or, you know, I wasn’t trying to hit him, and there’s never any intent on my part,” López said, via Braves director of baseball player relations Franco García translating.

Soler was teammates with López for a couple of months during the 2024 season after he returned to Atlanta at the deadline.

The 2021 World Series MVP insisted after the game that there was no bad blood between him and Walt Weiss, following the tackle.

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