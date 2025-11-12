Padres All-Star Closer Perfect Fit For Braves...In Right Scenario

One of the priority positions this offseason for the Atlanta Braves is the bullpen. They're in need of a closer, specifically with Raisel Iglesias becoming a free agent. With their departing closer expected to be a top target on the free-agent market early, other options will have to be on the table.

A solid succssor that's on the free agent market is Padres all-star closer Robert Suarez. He's coming off his second season where he was named an All-Star, pitching to a 2.97 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and 40 saves.

Suarez chose to hit the market instead of his two-year, $16 million player option he had with the Padres. After making $13 million last season, according to Spotrac, he wasn't going to choose to make $8 million per season. He is likely going to be seeking a multi-year deal where he makes at least what he was already making per season in 2025.

He's already 34 years old, about the same age Iglesais. Any contract likely wouldn't be a long-term commitment and likely wouldn't come with a significant pay increase.

This addition has already been granted the seal of approval from a top MLB insider. ESPN's Jeff Passan listed the Braves' signing Suarez among his perfect free-agent moves this offseason.

Simply put, Suarez is considered a good fit in Atlanta. There is just one thing that gets in the way, and it's not money. It's the team's priorities for positiion of need.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos made it clear during the GM Meetings that the Braves need significant bullpen help. However, there is an order in which position takes precedence. Starting pitching and shortstop come first. Bullpen help will come later.

This was specifically indicated to be the plan. If there is a top free agent at any of the three positions, the closer won't be the first look. So, if there are teams jumping at Suarez early, he might not be available by the time the team is ready to address the bullpen.

Maybe they're waiting to see if Joe Jimenez is healthy, and he can be the closer. They said they'll know more in January. They might think there are more options for the bullpen, and therefore, they can wait. Both could also be true. Keep in mind, it's a desire to bolster the bullpen as a whole and not a specific want to get a closer.

The shortstop market is definitely thin, and if they wait, they aren't going to have options. Starting pitching has to be a priority if they want to go after multiple arms. A report from FanSided's Robert Murray mentioned a desire for more than one arm.

The Braves falling asleep at the wheel could hinder their top offseason needs. After all the injuries they faced with the rotation a year ago, it's understandable why they made it a priority. Quality innings can make or break a team.

So, the short answer is that Suarez is a realistic option, and he is a solid fit. However, it will come down to the Braves priorities for whether or not he realistically comes to Atlanta in the end.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI