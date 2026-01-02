Pinpointing the Braves' Next Breakout Prospect

Spencer Schwellenbach rose to the occasion in 2024. Drake Baldwin tore up Triple-A that same year before winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2025. Meanwhile, JR Ritchie seems to be following in Baldwin's footsteps on the mound.

While it's not the best farm in baseball, the Atlanta Braves have some talent developing. Another breakout isn't guaranteed, but the recent trend makes you wonder who could be next.

What makes this attempt to pinpoint the next breakout prospect fun is that there are two ways to determine a breakout. There is the type where they shine in the major leagues, and then there is the rising star in the minors. You can refer to Baldwin alone as someone who has been an example of both.

Using stats, recent accolades and promotions in the minor leagues, Atlanta Braves on SI is going to look at potential candidates for who could be the next breakout young guns in the system.

Next to Succeed in the Majors

This is the Schwellenbach-type, and perhaps a Hurston Waldrep-type too, example of a breakout young gun. They're a top prospect in the system already, but they're next moment to shine will come with the Braves.

While Schwellenbach and Waldrep were in the majors via necessity, and they happened to carve out spots, this pick is more of an heir apparent in the system. We've mentioned him already. If someone is going to be pinpointed as that guy, it's JR Ritchie.

Ritchie was named the 2025 Braves minor league player of the year by Baseball America. He was the starter for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game, and he rose from High-A to Triple-A. Everything seems to be culminating toward him bursting onto the scene in 2026.

Honorable Mentions: Hayden Harris, Jhancarlos Lara, Didier Fuentes

Next to Breakout in Minor Leagues

Like Baldwin and Ritchie, maybe another prospect is set to torch his minor league competition and set himself up for the majors in the near future. There is one pitcher and one position player who make good candidates for this category: right-hander Owen Murphy and shortstop John Gil.

Murphy has shown promise before and after missing time due to a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery. In six starts with High-A Rome last season, he had a 1.98 ERA and an even better 0.77 WHIP. He struck out over 28% of hitters he faced. We'll likely see him in Double-A sometime next season, and perhaps he can make it all the way to Triple-A.

Gil started off last season experiencing some inconsistencies. Then, he erupted to have the best five-week stretch of his career. He took home the Carolina League Player of the Month in August after he led the league in average (.344), doubles (nine), HRs (four), slugging percentage (.578), and OPS (1.016). He also drove in 24 runs for good measure.

During that run, we also saw a boost in his power. He nearly doubled his career home run total after Aug. 1. He hit five home runs in that span after having six total before that. It's not a surprise that he earned some extra playing time with Double-A Columbus in September.

It would make sense if Gil started next season with High-A Rome. It would be more proper of a stepping stone. If he gets going again with the Emperors, he'll back with the Clingstones during the 2025 season.

Honorable Mentions: Cam Caminiti, Alex Lodise

