Key Trait of Braves Prospect JR Ritchie That Impressed Chris Sale

What is likely to be the first of some big firsts for him this season, JR Ritchie stepped on the mound in spring training as a member of the Atlanta Braves. The No. 2 prospect in the system made his spring training debut on Sunday in the spring home opener.

Some milestones involve big statistical benchmarks. Others are as simple, though arguably just as special, as finally getting on the bump.

If there were nerves, they didn't show. He pitched two scoreless, no-hit innings, allowing just a baserunner on a walk to Byron Buxton. His first strikeout of the spring came when he froze outfielder Trevor Larnach with a curveball.

His big moment followed a veteran arm that's had a chance to get to know and mentor him, Chris Sale.

The two had had the time to build rapport well before they arrived in North Port this month. The Braves' ace was down with Gwinnett on a rehab assignment when the prospect arrived for his first stint in Triple-A. That overlap led to a bond forging between them.

What's stood out the most to Sale is Riitchie's willingness to grind. There's a hunger for a taste of the major leagues, and it's never been a moment of pause.

"He wants to learn," Sale said on Sunday. "He wants to be better. He wants to be a big leaguer. I said it last year, and even this year in spring, I said every time I went to Gwinnett, he was doing something. It was related to getting better at baseball and pitching. He was either in the weight room doing his workout routine or doing his shoulder stuff."

At first, it sounds simple to get reps in. Ballplayers are putting in work every day, year-round. But those small things and how they're approached matter. Sale couldn't emphasize enough how crucial it is for a young pitcher to stick to this type of routine.

"He was very disciplined, and to have a guy that young show that is important."

The work that caught the attention of the future Hall of Famer, both during the spring and last season, is showing some payoff, and it could potentially reward him with a rotation spot.

The Braves have declared open competition for the fifth spot in the rotation during spring training. Everyone is going to get a look. Ritchie might not be the first in line, but the better he does, the better chance he has.

It wouldn't be the first time in the past couple of seasons that a prospect stepped up to fill the rotation. Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawever can all make the claim, and it may only be a matter of time until he joins that group.

No team uses just five arms, not even just six or seven. They're going to need an extra starter, whether it be to cover for an injury, a doubleheader or just to shake things up.

Regardless of the reason that leads to that call-up, that reason is coming. His performance on Saturday simply brought him one step closer to hearing the phone ring with the big league club on the line.

