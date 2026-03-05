Real Talk: What Do the Braves Do with Profar After His Suspension?

This has to be it, right? Based on his contract, the answer technically doesn't have to be no. If the Atlanta Braves want to pencil Jurickson Profar, who has been suspended for the entire 2026 season, into the lineup during the 2027 season, they could.

Yes, for the time being, I'm assuming there will be a 2027 season in some capacity. Opening day might be on Flag Day (June 14), for all we know, but I'm assuming there will be some semblance of a 2027 season for now.

When there is a chance we may see Profar in a Braves uniform again, you kind of have to. There has to be a discussion about that. Profar will be owed some prorated salary based on the $15 million he is owed next season.

Doing quick math that doesn't fully factor the MLB calendar into the equation (i.e., off days), if this season were to start on June 14, with no games crammed in to be made up, the Braves would play 90 games, meaning Profar would be owed about $8.3 million. That's the salary and number of games we're rolling with for this discussion for 2027.

Most will be fine with the idea of Profar seeing another cut to his salary. But it still wouldn't be worth it for the Braves to drag him out there simply because they owe him the money. It's not worth the boos or the questions that Walt Weiss and the other players will have to answer. If anything, it will be a distraction during the 90 games, which would hypothetically have to be played.

It's a public relations nightmare that would plague the entire season. It won't matter if Profar plays well or not. If he does play, you know what speculation will come about. Many will be curious if he's actually clean. If he doesn't, then the inverse comments will follow. Many will comment on how he looks when clean and how he swindled money from the team.

There's only one way to avoid this altogether: The Braves just have to cut him loose. Eat the money. If won't be totally forgotten, but at least he would no longer be front and center. Everyone can start to move on. If another team wants to pay him the minimum after the fact, let them. That means he is someone else's problem to deal with.

On the surface, I hate the idea of targeting a player and saying get rid of him. But I've made that suggestion following much lesser offenses. If Profar successfully appeals his suspension, I'll gladly eat my words.

Any decision will have to wait until after this appeal is over, and it should. The Braves don't want to pay someone else, or release him, and then still owe him all of that money to an available player. But at this time, he shouldn't be in a Braves uniform again. It's not fair to a lot of others involved who just want to play the game or do their jobs.

With everyone's best interests at heart, we all need to take the steps, at the appropriate time, to move on.

