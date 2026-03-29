Reynaldo López Eases Nerves After Strong Return to Braves

Through one start, all looks just fine for Atlanta Braves right-hander Reynaldo López. In the walk-off win on Saturday night, he delivered six-plus innings of one-run ball on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

He delivered six scoreless innings before allowing a lead-off home run in the top of the seventh to Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Perhaps a more important note was the velocity. He was hitting 97 on the radar gun just a week after there were worries about his velocity and what could mean for his season.

"People are looking at for certain numbers, and and velo and whatever, and I know they didn't look great in spring training," López said, via Director Baseball Player Relations Franco García translating. "And I think that's fair, but to me, it was about being healthy."

The mechanical issues that appeared during his final spring training start were his only concern. He got it situated, and he was able to deliver a strong start. If he gets one more start in, he'll already top the number he had last year.

In a way, it was like appearing the big leagues for the first time all over again. There were nerves and for good reason. His start on Saturday was one year to the day that he made his last start in a regular-season game.

López went down with a shoulder injury just one start into last season. He was shut down for 12 weeks after a procedure. While there was some initial hope he could see some action out of the bullpen toward the end of the season, that faded away quickly.

Regardless, the goodwill from his All-Star campaign in 2024 gave him the thumbs-up early in spring training to get back into the rotation. At the moment, some of the health issues appear to be behind him.

"To be able to throw pain-free is a real blessing," he said, via García translating. "I think of just how long it's been since I've actually been able to throw that way. It's big. It's a game-changer to be able to throw like that."

López's health will be key for the Braves early on throughout the year. The starting rotation still isn't fully set, even with the campaign underway. He, Chris Sale, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder are all penciled in for starts, but the fifth is still to be determined.

That uncertainty was brought on by other injuries. Spencer Strider going down right before the year with an oblique injury shooked up any plans. Joey Wentz is out for the year. Spencer Schwellenbach is on the 60-day injured list, and Hurston Waldrep is on the 15-day injured list.

Jose Suarez and Didier Fuentes are two options on the active roster who could potentially jump into the role. Martin Perez seems to be an option as well, but he would require a roster move. Time will tell, but López is providing one fewer reason to worry after one game.

The Braves have a chance to sweep the Royals on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. EDT with Grant Holmes on the mound for Atlanta.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news