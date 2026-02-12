Spencer Strider Address Velocity Concerns Ahead of Spring Training

NORTH PORT – Spencer Strider is looking to rebound in 2026 after the Atlanta Braves ’ starting pitcher struggled for large portions of last season.

The ace was an All-Star in 2023, finishing fourth in the Cy Young voting after winning a Major League-best 20 games, with 281 strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA. However, he was robbed of the 2024 season after havingto undergo brace surgery in April of 2025 to stabilize his UCL.

He returned to the mound in 2025, but had some issues with his velocity. Over 125.1 innings pitched, his ERA skyrocketed to 4.45, his SO/9 (9.4) was the lowest of his career, and he struggled with giving up home runs.

For however difficult the season was for Strider, the offseason arrived, and he could reset his process. According to a post from 11Alive’s Reggie Chatman Jr., the Braves’ ace took full advantage. He put together a busy offseason as he builds up to the 2026 regular season.

“I think the focus for me was mostly on optimal movement, mechanics, and fastball shape is a big one – which, that is a byproduct of that,” Strider explained. “I’m trying to get some range of motion and certain things into a spot where I can move the way that I need to move to produce the shapes that I need to. I think velo is something that I’ve had, the ability to throw very hard. I’m not necessarily tracking it in the offseason because there is just not that much high-intensity throwing. I think there’s a cost for that.

“For me, it was a lot of reps at lower intensity and drills to encourage that optimal movement pattern.”

Strider joined the Braves pitchers and catchers down in North Port on Tuesday, but the news has largely been negative for the starting rotation. Spencer Schwellenbach will open the season on the 60-day injured list, while Grant Holmes, Reynaldo López, and AJ Smith-Shawver work to return to health.

With lingering questions about the depth of the room, the Braves may be forced to add some arms to the staff.

Spring Training action is set to begin on Saturday, February 21st, with the Braves taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.