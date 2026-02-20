The Next Big Step the Braves Need From Michael Harris II

Michael Harris II continues to prepare for the next big step. He was an entirely different hitter for the Atlanta Braves, in the best way, after the All-Star Break. Now, the time comes to build upon it.

Mentally and emotionally, he's ready to go. He continues to keep up the hard-hitting he's been known to bring to the table. The adjustments last season went a long way. He altered his stance, repositioning his hands from down near his chest to up by his ear. It helped him get his hands through the ball.

In batting practice during spring training, he has no trouble sending baseballs into the seats. He's even giving it a go batting right-handed. However, even though some of those hacks have looked good, don't expect that in a game any time soon.

"His right-handed swing's pretty good," manager Walt Weiss said on Friday. "He rarely misses a barrel in [batting practice] when he does. But, yeah, we'll keep him from the left side."

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

So, no switching-hitting Michael Harris for now. He's going to have to focus on what he can contribute exclusively as a lefty. The chance in stance was a good start, but he has some more work to put it.

Last season, Harris saw his walk rate drop to 2.5%. He hadn't finished a season with a rate below 4.6% before that. He notably went without a walk for 47 consecutive games during the summer months. He drew two walks on May 18 in Boston against the Red Sox. The next one came against the Yankees in Atlanta on July 19.

Along with the decrease in free passes, that hard contact suffered at times. He was more prone to popping it up before he started to switch things up. He's going to have to learn to be more selective.

"With Michael, it comes down to swing decisions," Weiss said. "That's the one thing. That's the next hurdle for him to be a star, really, and a really consistent major leaguer. That's the next step for him."

For what it's worth, he took better advange of what he could get a piece of beyond July 19. He batted .300 with an .851 OPS, 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. It shows what his potential is if he's able to master his approach at the plate.

The ceiling is high for him if he can overcome a major hurdle. Despite the roller coaster year, he had his first 20-20 season in 2025. He racks up hits. A more disciplined version of himself could push for 200 in a season if he's getting 150 now. Combine that, with his defense, and there is a lethal player ready to erupt.

More Form Atlanta Braves on SI