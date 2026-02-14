Michael Harris II, Braves Remain Unphased Despite Down Season

A new year means a new chapter for Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II. Last season can only be described as turbulent for him. He went from statistically the worst qualified hitter in baseball to one of the best after the All-Star Break.

He expressed his eagerness to figure out what works during spring training. He's finally in the environment that allows him to, since there isn't a lot you can get squared away from home.

"I mean, the offseason is hard to do that, replicate what kind of happens in the games," he said, via 11Alive. "So, most of the offseason, I worked on mechanical things, making sure everything's fine, and then, when I get here is when I can try different things to see if that works in the games."

It reflects how difficult finding the moment to truly make adjustments can be. Spring training is the opportune time, because it's when you see live baseball, but it's still a developmental setting. It's a different headspace compared to the regular season.

Once the games matter, you can end up on autopilot for much of it. Nevertheless, it's a game of constant adjustments. If you can't make changes, you're not going to stick around long.

“That’s what this game is all about,” former Braves manager Brian Snitker said back in July. “To be successful in this thing, it never stops. It never stops, making adjustments, and I’ve watched the Hall of Famers we had, and they were doing it up to their last at-bat.”

Harris has shown he can make that midseason adjustment with high degrees of success. That being said, he and the team can't afford to have another slow start. The Braves are looking to bounce back, and so is he. Whatever he is able to work on now will save a lot of stress later.

If the midseason adjustment can be made, there should be a reasonable level of confidence that they can be made ahead of the season as well. The same goes for the team as a whole.

Overall, he still ensures that the focus of the team is the same. After an off year, there aren't any plans to make a drastic change to the dynamic.

"Every year, we kind of have the same goals. So, I wouldn't say just because last year ended the way it did we have a different sense of urgency. We're going out there and trying to do the same thing. I wouldn't say it made us more hungry or anything, because it's always on our mind."

There is the mindset that you have to act like you've been there before. This is a team that has. They've won a World Series this decade and six division titles. Staying the course also helps keep everyone focused and prevents any desperate measures.

However, it's different coming off a losing season than it is a winning one. That's not lost on the team. It's why they made the moves they did to reshape the roster.

It's a balancing act in the end. It's about finding out how to correct what didn't work without sacrificing what did. It's why Harris was able to fix his stance midway through last season but not his pitch selection. Some things have to be taken one step at a time.

And like he said before, some changes are easier said than done, even for major leaguers. Working on too much at once can hinder potential improvements. One fix can be checked off for now. Onto the rest.

As for the team, it's the same. They did was they could over the offseason to improve the team. Now, it's time to refine the team they have.

