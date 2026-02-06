Top Braves Prospect Entering 2026 with Elevated Vote of Confidence

As the Atlanta Braves' 2026 season approaches, eyes remain on their top prospect, Cam Caminiti. His first full season in the minor leagues helped the talent evaluators learn more about him and the potential he brings to the table.

“I just have more confidence in the pure pitching ability, and I think he’s also shown enough flashes with his secondaries,” Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo said in a recent BA Prospect Podcast Deep Dive. “The changeup and the slider to feel comfortable that he’s going to have more than just the fastball to get batters out.”

Caminiti made 17 starts after returning from an injury he sustained in spring training, 13 of which came with Single-A Augusta. In those starts with the GreenJackets, he pitched to a 2.08 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP and struck out 75 batters in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

The number of baserunners needs work, but he has little trouble missing bats overall. Collazo noted that his fastball was graded a 70 on the 20-to-80 scale by multiple scouts coming out of the draft, and he believes that this pitch can still reach those heights.

Once a grade reaches a 70, it’s considered “plus-plus,” according to Baseball America. The only place it can go at that point is the top of the scale, or an 80. To get a better idea of what it means to be graded that high, some comparisons listed by Baseball America are Freddie Freeman’s hitting and Ronald Acuña Jr.’s arm.

Along with the fastball, his secondary pitches are considered to be quality, and they allowed him to throw quality strikes last season. He wasn’t missing bats just because hitters were reaching way out of the zone.

As a note on the podcast, Collazo would like to see how his pitches fare at a higher level against better competition. Based on the evaluation, however, if he’s able to succeed with his secondary pitches at higher levels, he is someone who could be considered to have a “complete arsenal.”

Caminiti was not named among the non-roster invites for the Braves for big league camp. He’s young, so it’s not too surprising that he isn’t at that point yet. They’ll continue to develop him behind the scenes in the spring for the time being.

Baseball America lists Caminiti as the top Braves prospect with JR Ritchie, Didier Fuentes, Owen Muprhy and Briggs McKenzie rounding out the top five in that order.

