A Trend Connecting Braves Early Offseason Pitching Moves

In the early weeks of the offseason, the Atlanta Braves have already been at work switching up the pitching staff. How they set everything up will determine the makeup of the team for the season and its outlook.

However, there is a trend when looking at the finer details. There is a clear effort to diversify the staff. More lefties are coming in, and righties are on the way out. Last season, eight of the 46 pitchers used by the Braves were left-handed (17.4%).

To be fair, that’s more compared to the actual population (about 10%). However, in a sport that looks to mix and match and throw hitters off, they need more options. It’s been known for a long time how valuable it is to be a lefty, and the Braves are bringing in more of them or retaining them.

There are expectations, of course. Raisel Iglesias is one of them. He’s their dominant closer. It doesn’t matter if he’s a righty or not. Keeping him around was the right choice, and they locked him down. They also chose to part ways with Austin Cox, who is a lefty. However, he was an arm that wasn’t panning out. Being a lefty isn’t going to fully protect you. It’s about the trend.

Let’s look at the following pitchers who have been acquired or retained this offseason so far and their handedness:

Raisel Iglesias (re-signed), righty

Elieser Hernández (signed MiLB), righty

Chris Sale (option exercised), lefty

Ryan Rolison (trade), lefty

Josh Walker (waiver wire), lefty

Jose Suarez (tendered), lefty

Connor Thomas (signed MiLB), lefty

Dylan Lee (tendered), lefty

Joey Wentz (tendered), lefty

Now, let’s look at who the Braves have chosen to part ways with so far this offseason:

Pierce Johnson (option declined), righty

Tyler Kinley (option declined), righty

Carson Ragsdale (non-tendered), righty

Alek Manoah (non-tendered), righty

Nathan Wiles (released), right

Austin Cox (outrighted, elected free agency), lefty

Handedness isn’t necessarily a deciding factor in all of these decisions. If we went case-by-case with each pitcher, we could likely find a reason as to why each one should have stayed or left. However, there is still a clear trend overall based on early decisions.

What’s left to figure out is how this will determine their offseason decisions. It likely won’t in the long run. It’s a trend early when filling out options for the pitching staff. However, it won’t make or break their decision to go after a specific starting pitcher. For example, if Dylan Cease proves to be an option, they’re going to balk because he’s a righty. In the end, it’s a perk. It would be a plus if they could land an impact lefty. Just two seasons ago, they were riding with Sale and Max Fried in the rotation.

Most of the prospects, mainly the ones who are close to being ready, are right-handed. JR Ritchie and Didier Fuentes are righties. So are Lucas Braun and Blake Burkhalter. The lefties they have, such as Cam Caminiti, are lower down in the system.

There is an effort to balance this out. They have Wentz and Suarez as potential options as lefties for the rotation. Both could also be options in the bullpen, along with prospect Hayden Harris.

It’s important to have options. It doesn’t guarantee that something will work out. Some of these moves left some scratching their heads. However, more options increase the team’s chances of finding options that work.

