How Robert Suarez's Addition to Braves Should Ease Bullpen Nerves

It was a complicated arrival to Atlanta Braves camp for Robert Suarez, but he's in the building now and making a strong impression. He's had the chance to get on the mound and do a bullpen session, putting what made him a two-time All-Star on full display.

He's being paired up to work with Drake Baldwin out of the gate. The two are going to be seeing plenty. Baldwin is starting the season as the starting catcher. Suarez is the setup man. Best to get them familiar with each other from the jump.

New #Braves reliever Robert Suarez is throwing a bullpen today pic.twitter.com/EQkntYdeb6 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 12, 2026

"Yeah, big strong kid," manager Walt Weiss said on Thursday. "He was a great get for us. Really excited to have him down there for our bullpen."

Over the offseason, there was an understandable uneasiness about the status of the bullpen. Raisel Iglesias was a free agent. The Braves declined the options of Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley. Joe Jiménez's future seemed and still is perpetually in doubt.

There were times when they struggled late in games. The addition of a big arm could go a long way to ease the nerves, even if some of the aforementioned names ultimately re-signed.

"It looks like it's going to be a really strong bullpen," Weiss said.

Suarez comes with a fastball that sits at 98 mph and can hit 100. He brings a sinker with similar velocity, which helps fool hitters. When two pitches come in at similar velocities and look similar until the last second, the hitter isn't going to have a good time.

When you're able to get an All-Star closer signed on to be an eighth-inning option, that certainly does the trick. There is now added confidence that the back end of the bullpen can go six up and six down and call it a ballgame.

That confidence should ease some nerves. They is no experimenting to see if an aging veteran can revive his career. They're now utilizing two proven guys.

"I feel like that's become a real strength there, and we really fortified the back end," Suarez said during his introduction in December, via Baseball Player Relations Director Franco García, translating.

Suarez said at the time that as long as everyone is on the same page and has the same goal that the team is going to succeed.

“I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done to contribute whatever, which way to hit it with the more literal translation to drop it in my little grain of sand in the effort to help the team win in any which way,” he said in December.

In 135 appearances over those two seasons, he pitched to a 2.87 ERA, 146 ERA+, racked up 76 saves, had a 0.97 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His 40 saves last season led the National League.

He'll be paired up with Raisel Iglesias, who re-signed to a one-year deal to remain the closer. The bullpen will have it's familiar faces as well with Dylan Lee, Tyler Kinley and Aaron Bummer. Pierce Johnson's spot will need to be replaced, but they have some options who could potentially fill in.

Hayden Harris is a top prospect who comes to mind quickly. Joel Payamps is signed to a major league deal and has the chance to join the bullpen. There are some non-roster options as well who could potentiall impress as well in camp such as James Karinchak.

There are some doubts on the pitching staff, mainly with the starting rotation. However, if they're able to hand the game off to the bullpen, there should be more confidence this season that they're able to slam the door.

