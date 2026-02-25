WBC Providing Major Opportunity for Young Braves Infielder

Another Atlanta Braves position player has been tabbed for a spot in the World Baseball Classic. Nacho Alvarez Jr. will play for Mexico. ESPN.com.mx first reported the move Tuesday night, and Atlanta Braves on SI was able to confirm it Wednesday morning.

The Fontana, Cali, native of Mexican descent was called upon to fill a spot for Ramón Urías, who is looking to use his time in Spring Training to get more familiar with his new team, the Cardinals.

Alvarez was unavailable on Wednesday to discuss his inclusion on Team Mexico. However, manager Walt Weiss spoke highly of the opportunity and benefits that can come from seeing that type of action.

"I like position players in the WBC; I do," he said Wedneday morning. "I just think what's going to get them more ready than that environment? So, I think it accelerates that process of getting ready for the regular season, and I think it's great for Nacho to experience that."

Weiss wants Alvarez to get that experience of being around other top talent in the league and the coaches who are going to come along with it.

Some of the notable position players he'll get to interact with include Randy Arozarena, Jarren Duran and Alejandro Kirk.

Those who are set to play in the World Baseball Classic are expected to head to their respective teams on Sunday. Ronald Acuña Jr. will head to Miami to play for Venezuela, while Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar and Chadwick Tromp will join Andruw Jones' squad on the Netherlands. Alvarez will head to Houston.

Team Mexico is ranked sixth in the world by World Baseball Softball Confederation. In the previous WBC, they finished in third place, losing to Japan, the eventual champions, in the semifinals.

Alvarez graduated from his prospect status while filling in for Austin Riley at third base last season. He played in 58 games, batting .234 with a .626 OPS. He had himself a strong performance during his time in the Arizona Fall League as well, batting .324 with a .943 OPS in 20 games played.

While in camp, he's been working on his versatility. He was getting in workouts with the catchers early in spring training. They sill view him as an infielder, but having the extra option is something intrigues the team.

