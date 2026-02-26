Why Bryce Elder is Unphased by Braves Rotation Battle

When a rotation spot on the Atlanta Braves opens, attention is immediately given to Bryce Elder. It's almost routine at this point. Someone gets hurt or needs rest, and Elder finds his way on the bump.

Whether or not it's an open competition didn't even come off as a big deal for Elder. The reality is that while it might be a big deal for other arms vying for a spot, this is a standard part of his season.

"I've been in that conversation for about three years," he said after his start on Wednesday. "All you can do is go pitch and let the chips fall how they may. So that's what I'm going to do."

Elder also likely finds himself in a favorable position simply because the Braves wouldn't want to lose a durable arm. He's out of options. Making room for another starter could mean designating him for assignment.

While he could clear waivers and accept his outright assignment to Triple-A, he very well could end up elsewhere in a hurry. Instead of making a roster room in case of emergency, they would then lose the arm when it's not pressing to take him off the roster, and then not have the option later.

Unless a prospect or somebody else looks so good that they feel like they have no choice but to clear a 40-man spot, it's logical for them to go with Elder. He's not the most exciting option. There is a reason he wasn't in the rotation before injuries occurred. But he provides stability, something that's been hard to come by in Atlanta the past two years.

For what it's worth, he ended last season on a high note, and the velocity is starting to tick up a bit. He was starting to hit 95 mph on the radar gun. It's caught some attention.

"For a guy who's got the two-seamer, then he can run his four seamer up into that territory, that's a big deal," Walt Weiss said ahead of Elder's start. "I'm really looking forward to watching Bryce."

Along with the increased velocity, Elder comes in feeling good about how his season ended. This includes a strong final seven starts in 2025. He pitched to a 2.82 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and 41 strikeouts across 44 2/3 innings.

Now, he has a chance to build upon that.

"To be able to finish like that, I was pleased with it. You take the good from that and try to repeat it and be as consistent as I can be," Elder said.

The competition is far from over. Not everyone who is supposedly in the running has seen action yet. That's a problem for the team to figure out. Elder only has one mission, and that's to keep doing his thing.

Meanwhile, outside of this focus are few other options who will likely see action during the season. Don't count out seein Carlos Carrasco or Martin Perez. JR Ritchie is getting looks for a reason. The Braves didn't make any major additions to the rotation. They're going to need all the help they can get.

Elder is simply the most likely leader in the race. He's not the only one with experience. Two others who were just named bring way more. He doesn't have the highest ceiling either. The aforementioned prospect probably has a bit more upside. For those reasons, it's doubtful he's taking being a favorite for granted.

He has to keep displaying strong focus and mental toughness that can't be overlooked. Being able to not get lost in the battle is what will give him his best chance to maintain that favorable position. The best mindset is to just do his thing and put all the effort into being the best version of himself. That's what ensures the payoff.

