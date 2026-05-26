Next Step for Didier Fuentes as He Flourishes in Braves Bullpen Role

Ever since he was moved to the bullpen in late April, Didier Fuentes has been one of the top arms in the bullpen for the Atlanta Braves.

It's not the role many envisioned he'd step into this season. However, that 0.71 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over 12 2/3 innings since his start against the Nationals on April 22 has helped everyone accept him in this role quickly.

He had been up and down trying to get aclimated to the majors as a starting pitcher. That could still be his major league role one day, but he wasn't able to take that next step from where he was in Triple-A.

This is his chance to provide value in the majors while he has the opportunity to grow, while facing tough competition that he would with the Stripers.

"He could be in the minor leagues developing as a starter. There would be some value there, too. But you know, you've heard me say that I do believe there's some value in your starters working out of the bullpen," manager Walt Weiss said over the weekend. "There's a lot of value to that. So, I think we're seeing that with Didi."

Of course, there are other things that factor into this next stat, but the Braves have won seven of the last 10 games he's pitched in. He's done his part in all of them, keeping them in games.

It's the a route they have taken with other members of the rotation, such as Spencer Strider. He began the 2022 season out the bullpen, then worked his way into the rotation. Young pitchers can focus on a few hitters and let loose without having to balance pace just yet.

Weiss indicated that there are some ways that Fuentes is continuing his development. He called Fuentes' splitter a work in progress, but he likes that it's being worked in more.

"That's the next piece of his development," Weiss said.

That splitter has been thrown 29 times, exclusively to left-handed hitters. It's been effective, even if it's not a putaway pitch yet. Opponent's are batting .167 against it, and the lone base knock was a single.

Having that extra pitch against lefties is going to be important since they still get to him at times. He's had no trouble against righties. They have a .262 OPS against him. However, lefties have a .699 OPS against him.

As Fuentes gets a better handle on his secondary pitches and can better complement the fastball with them, he'll likely start stretching back out to see more hitters and eventually slide back into a starting role. Perhaps in time, he'll add a fourth pitch. That would be helpful as a starter, but establishing that base trio of pitches - four-seamer, slider and splitter - is more than satisfactory for now.

In theory, there's nothing wrong with the idea that he becomes a dominant reliever long-term. But he is earning the chance to see if this route will make him a bona fide starting pitcher first. That time will come. For now, he can enjoy the success he's seeing as he prepares for that next step.

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