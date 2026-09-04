Rising Braves Minor League Pitcher Gets Promotion to Triple-A

After a strong run in Double-A, another arm in the Atlanta Braves' system is getting a shot at the Triple-A level. Per his Instagram story, right-hander Luis Vargas got the call. His transaction log on MiLB's website has been updated to confirm that he has been assigned to Gwinnett.

The right-handed reliever has spent the entire season with the Columbus Clingstones. In 61 1/3 innings over 44 games, he has a 3.23 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.

However, since June 4, he's been on another level. In that time, he's allowed three earned runs over 35 1/3 innings. This translates to a 0.76 ERA. The overall season stats won't explain the call-up, but when looking deeper, it becomes clear pretty quickly.

Vargas is not among the top-30 prospects in MLB.com's rankings. However, the 24-year-old is still showing he a up-and-comer to watch.

His 37.8% strikeout is in the 95th percentile among players in the minor leagues, according to Prospect Savant. His 40.3% whiff rate is in the 96th percentile. Walks can still be an issue at times. He has a rate fo 12.3% this season. In turn, his strike percentage is 62.1%, which in the 41st percentile.

The pros have outweighed the cons for a Triple-A call-up. We'll see over time if he irons out those other areas to further refine his craft.

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