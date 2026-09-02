Sean Murphy Getting Hot at Right Time for Braves

Sean Murphy delivered another big hit for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, as they toughed out the rain to rout the Washington Nationals, 9-0, to pick up a split in a rare two-game series.

He pulled a towering shot to left field with two outs in the top of the sixth innings to open scoring and give his team a 3-0 team.

Whatever rust that Murphy had been experiencing for some time appears to have shaken off. He extended his modest on-base streak to seven games, and he's collected at least one hit in six of those seven games.

With the home run on Wednesday, he's belted three home runs and found the gap twice for two doubles in that time, for a total of five extra-base hits. For those wondering how it translates to other stats, his OPS has ballooned from .265 on Aug. 18 to .703 following the most recent game in Washington.

For now, the Braves are getting the All-Star version of him, and it came at a time when they needed him to get going. Heading into the makeup game with the Chicago White Sox, the Braves had dropped three of their last four series, including being swept at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

An anemic offensive showing had played a major role in the overall cold spell. After being held to two runs or fewer five times in a 12-game span, they needed someone to help jump-start things.

Since then, the Braves are 7-1 when Murphy is in the game. They've scored four runs or more in five of those games. When he's on a tear, the team feels the difference.

The reality is we'll have to see how long this lasts. He can be feast or famine at times. Granted, his last slump was before going on the injured list long-term, but the trend has been there before. Leading up to the last couple of weeks, he was still getting back into a groove as he was coming back from a second injury.

Perhaps now that he's fully healthy, he'll find some longer consistency. Time will tell, but for now, the Braves would be wise to keep him in the lineup as long as he stays hot.

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