The Latest Braves Chess Move That Paid Off vs Marlins

With the postseason approaching, Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss indicated that he's approaching pitching differently in the final week. During the final series in Miami, he went with a move he rarely calls for: openers.

He prefers to save as many arms as possible for later in games, but the goal right now is to get through a stretch of games that no longer matter. A starter has already gotten hurt this week. The goal is to preserve starters and get innings in some.

Ray Kerr and Brent Suter were called upon to open games Friday and Saturday. While the outcomes of the games overall varied, the use of openers proved to be an excellent call by Weiss.

The two combined for six scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Most openers are good for one or two innings. Maybe they see the majority of the order at most. Each gave the team three innings, and each saw at least one batter a second time.

For Friday night's game in particular, in what easily could have been a night they used five or six arms, they needed just three. Having an opener eat a third of the game will help with that.

In an era of a preference for more specialized pitching, sometimes it pays to have some long relievers to turn to. They're prepared to do more than just get through a handful of batters.

Weiss' decision helped the team get through two of the final three games without needed starting pitchers. Credit to the arms as well for stepping up and seizing the moment they got.

What This Could Mean for the Postseason

With how well it worked, there is the possibility that Weiss opts to bullpen his way through a postseason game. It's not unheard of. If they have the effective long relievers to themselves through a game, it's worth at least having the conversation.

Beyond Chris Sale, Tyler Mahle and Grant Holmes, it's up in the air who the rotation options are. Even one of the names was used behind an opener this weekend.

Players are being evaluated for various roles every time they take the field, get on the mound or step in the box. With each of those evaluations, the team learns something new that could help them for their push for the World Series.

Having long relievers that can succeed as openers is something they'll take with them into October. That doesn't mean they ever have to opt for it, but it's good to know it's an option.

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