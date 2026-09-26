What to Know About Remaning Braves Starters for Marlins Series

Two games remain in the regular season for the Atlanta Braves. Two arms are now set to start or open the remaining games.

As expected, the Braves are rolling with an opener again.

On Saturday, Brent Suter will be on the mound to get things started. It will mark the second straight game that the Braves have used an opener. They opted for Ray Kerr in the 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday. It was a decision that worked well in a losing effort. Kerr pitched three scoreless innings.

Suter hasn't opened a game for the Braves since coming over at the trade deadline. However, he opened three games for the Angels this season. In those three opens, he's allowed three earned runs across 5 2/3 innings.

Granted, with how strong he's looked for the Braves this season, it's worth giving him a shot. We'll have to wait and see who follows him. Grant Holmes, one of the usual Braves starters, followed Kerr on Friday.

Sunday will feature a traditional starting pitcher. JR Ritchie will be on the mound for the season finale.

Like with Saturday's opener, this was announced ahead of time and expected since Ritchie's most recent start on Tuesday. In that start, he tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight batters. This marked a new career high for strikeouts in a game.

With Martín Pérez now on the injured list and Bryce Elder's and Reyaldo López's returns up on the air, Tuesday and Sunday could potentially be an audition for the postseason. The Braves now have to figure out who the potential starters are for the postseason.

At this time, the strongest options are Chris Sale, Tyler Mahle and Grant Holmes. After that, it's a wait-and-see. AJ Smith-Shawver is an option who has started a postseason game as well. Manager Walt Weiss likes the 23-year-old right-hander in a long relief role, but necessity could mean he starts a game.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 4:10 p.m. The Braves have the postseason and division title locked up. At this point, it's all about navigating their way to the first game of the postseason.

Enjoy our content? Make BravesOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com